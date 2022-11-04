Arizona Democrats push for early voting

TUCSON (KVOA) — It was a busy morning here in Tucson with Mayor Regina Romero joining U.S. House Candidate Kirsten Engel, Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz, ADP Chair and State Senator Raquel Terán, and U.S. Representative Raúl Grijalva, encouraging Tucsonans to head to the polls.
Arizona Democrats held a conference at the Historic Pima County Courthouse.
They centered their message on secure elections despite Republican attacks on Arizona's early voting system.
"Here in the state of Arizona, we have election deniers running for Governor, for Senate, for Secretary of State and that puts our elections in danger," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.
Mayor Romero was joined by her peers, including U.S. Representative Raúl Grijalva.
"The threats, the intimidation, the efforts by the Republican Party to deny and to keep people from voting," said U.S. Representative Raúl Grijalva. "They don't need to be ignored. I think people need to go to vote and exercise what I think, and I believe, is a fundamental principle of our democracy, and that is one person one vote, and to use that powerful tool to change the course."
In their push to get people to the polls they also shared what they believe is at stake this election; the right to an abortion, protecting seniors' social security, and defending Arizona's elections.
Meanwhile, the Arizona GOP are kicking off a "Get out the Vote" bus tour with several of Arizona's top Republican candidates.
The tour starts this weekend with a stop in Tucson Sunday morning at the RNC Hispanic Community Center.
90% of voters in Arizona cast their ballot before election day.