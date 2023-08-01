 Skip to main content
Arizona Defense ready to make strides in 2023 season

  • Updated
  • 0
Arizona Football

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona's offense took big strides last season, as the sixth-best passing offense in the nation.

Now, it's the defense's turn.

It has been a priority for Head Coach Jedd Fisch and his staff this offseason. You could feel the buzz at Arizona Football's Media Day.

Defense has been a top priority for Head Coach Jedd Fisch and his staff entering the 2023 football season.

"I think our defense is going to shock a lot of people," Defensive Lineman Bill Norton said.

Norton transferred to Arizona from the University of Georgia, the two-time defending national champions. He's one of seven defensive players Arizona picked up in the portal. 

"We've increased the size of our front exponentially," Norton said. 

"We have over 25 players over 300 pounds," Coach Fisch said. "The players on our team combined have gained 994 pounds, which is one saltwater crocodile."

The more you know.

"I think it's going to be hard for teams to run on us this year," Norton said. "We have to go out and prove it."

Yes they do. Last year, Arizona had the seventh-worst rush defense in the entire nation. The Wildcats gave up 300 rushing yards in three separate games. Defensive Coordinator Johnny Nansen said that's a focus this season.

"Just finish plays," he said. "If it's tackling, make sure we finish. That's going to be the biggest thing. Be consistent. Be the same guy every single day."

It helps to have the same guy leading the defense as last year. 

"The adjustments are a lot easier now," Nansen said. "Now they can really focus on the details of the defense. Last year, we were just trying to get everyone lined up. Now, we're more in depth."

Jedd Fisch at Arizona Media Day

All of the new talent on the team means more competition. Coach Fisch said several positions, like safety, are wide open. 

"People are beginning to talk about Arizona in a different light," Fisch said. "You got to earn that."

"The best guy is going to play," Nansen said. "We're going to grade these guys. Every practice we're going to grade these guys. The best guys will play. "

The Wildcats kick off fall practice Wednesday. News 4 Tucson gets its first look at the team on Friday. 

