Arizona Court of Appeals hears abortion case

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Arizona Court of Appeals heard arguments Wednesday over which abortion law should prevail in the state.
"The trial court erred in lifting the injunction on Arizona's near total ban on abortion, 13-3603, without accounting for the laws passed to regulate abortion in the last five decades," Sarah Mac Dougall, staff attorney with Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in her opening remarks.
Planned Parenthood is asking the court to make the dozens of abortion laws in Arizona consistent. Judge Peter Swann questioned harmonization, expressing concern that it was implied repeal of the 1864 law.
Mike Catlett, the deputy solicitor general and chief counsel of special litigation for the Attorney General's Office, argued all of the state's abortion laws can co-exist. When asked by Judge Swann what it would look like if the court ruled in their favor, he said, "3603 applies with its exception, the 15-week law applies with its exception, the post-viability law applies with its exception."
Judge Swann continued to question Catlett about how the laws would work if they remained on the books.
"If an abortion occurs, let's say at 18 weeks, no let's say at 10 weeks. Ok, 10 weeks, 3603 would apply. The 15-week apply would not apply. At 10-weeks, the 15-week would not apply. So effectively the 15-week would be anullity in that case? No, because if the abortion occurs at 18-weeks the prosecutor has the discretion to charge under the 15-week law."
But his could create confusion over which law would prevail. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, abortion services in Arizona were practically stopped. Healthcare providers said they were confused as to which law was enforceable in Arizona. Mac Dougall told News 4 Tucson this is essentially a ban.
"Our position is that their proposed interpretation which just allows all the laws to coexist and prosecutors to decide effectively means that abortion is banned."
But Mark Lippelmann, an attorney for the Alliance Defending Freedom, said, "Criminal law has multiple overlapping statutes that apply in different situations so both laws can exist at the same time." The Alliance represents Dr. Eric Hazelrigg, an obstetrician and the medical director of Choices Pregnancy Center in Arizona. The Arizona Superior Court in Pima County appointed Hazelrigg guardian ad litem to legally represent the interests of unborn children in Arizona.
Judges also questioned Catlett on what the state legislature intended when it wrote the 15-week ban.
Currently, the 15-week ban is enforceable in Arizona. There are no exceptions for rape or incest, but there are exceptions to save the life of the mother.
The abortion landscape in Arizona could change in January. Democrat Kris Mayes will be sworn in as Attorney General and the current Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, will become governor.
Mayes has said she would not prosecute healthcare workers and women for reproductive services.
Hobbs pledged to hold a special session on day one of her term to deal with the issue.