Arizona Corporation Commission to hold public comment session

TUCSON (KVOA) — A.C.C. is planning a public comment session and hearing for Entrada Del Sol Sewer and Gold Canyon Sewer customers.
The public comment session will be Monday, July 9th, at 10 AM at the Commissions Phoenix office located at 1200 W. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85007.
You can also join by telephone by dialing 1-866-705-2554, enter code 241497# to speak, or code 2414978# to listen only.
The public hearing will be on November 14th and all public comments will be made part of the official record and be considered by the Administrative Law Judge when drafting the Recommended Opinion and Order in the case.
All documents related to this matter can be found in the Corporation Commission’s online docket at https://edocket.azcc.gov and entering docket numbers SW-04316A-21-0325, SW-02519A-21-0326. , SW-04316A-21-0359, and SW-02519A-21-0360.