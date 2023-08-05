Arizona coaches, former student-athletes react to Wildcats' move to Big 12

TUCSON (KVOA) - The news of Arizona leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 has everybody talking.
It's the latest shift in the college athletics landscape. Mega-conferences are quickly forming, while the Pac-12 is left with just four teams.
There is plenty of mixed reaction to the news.
"I told my guys this, 'you guys are literally living through history'," Head Football Coach Jedd Fisch said.
Not only are Arizona student-athletes living through history, but they're also a key part of it. The U of A is joining the soon-to-be 16-school Big 12 in 2024.
"I love the fact we're sitting in a position where everything is going to be better for the athletes," Coach Fisch said.
The move provides financial stability for the Wildcats after the Pac-12 couldn't get a media rights deal done. It also provides more exposure, with games being played on ESPN and Fox.
Oro Valley Native and Former U of A Linebacker Jake Fischer expressed excitement about the move.
Thankful our President is serious about sports! Basketball is going to be insane and football should continue to ascend! pic.twitter.com/qJlRuBZ5x0— Jake Fischer (@JakeGivesAdvice) August 5, 2023
The move applies to all sports, not just football.
Arizona Women's Soccer Coach Becca Moros posted on twitter saying she's "excited for new beginnings."
Excited for new beginnings! #AZSoccer #BearDown https://t.co/9v3UQgewjm— Becca Moros (@BeccaMoros) August 5, 2023
Similarly, Men's Tennis Coach Clancy Shields wrote, "Moving forward, embracing change."
Moving forward, embracing change. #BearDown https://t.co/3KfLYsLsvd— Clancy Shields (@CoachShieldsUA) August 5, 2023
However, not everyone is thrilled with the Wildcats leaving behind 45 years of history in the Pac-12.
Former Canyon Del Oro and Arizona standout pitcher Kenzie Fowler Quinn said she "feels numb" and needs time for the decision to sink in.
feel like I should have something impactful & meaningful to say but I honestly just feel numb. gonna need some time for this to all sink in. so thankful I was able to play in the conference I did against the opponents we had. best times of my life. here’s to the future ❤️— Kenzie Fowler Quinn (@KenzieFowler19) August 5, 2023
Justice Summerset, a Marana native and 2021 Pac-12 Champion in high jump, echoed Fowler Quinn. He said it's a "sad day for tradition and the history of the Pac-12."
The conference I grew up watching as a kid from Tucson is no more… never thought I’d see the day when the block “A” sat next to a different conference logo, truly a sad day for tradition and the history of the Pac… #BearDown4Life https://t.co/8KPEQhtWFW— Justice Summerset (@iHeart_Justice8) August 5, 2023
Current athletes at other schools like Arizona State and Oregon also shared concerns of what the changes will mean for athletes' well-being.
ASU Catcher Shannon Cunningham posted on Twitter, saying "I chose to play in the Pac-12 because of the ability to play close to home and in front of family."
I chose to play in the PAC-12 because of the ability to play close to home and in front of family. I chose the PAC so my family didn’t have to worry about far travel or giving up all their vacation time just to come see me. This affects athletes in every sport + academics.— Shannon Cunningham (@shancunnningham) August 5, 2023
Travel seems to be one of the bigger concerns. The Sun Devils and Wildcats will travel as far away as West Virginia (2,107 miles from the U of A) and University of Central Florida (2,039 miles). Right now, Washington is the furthest conference foe, 1,539 miles from campus. It's a new reality for Arizona and college athletics as a whole.
