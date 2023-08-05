 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 112 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category which will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Arizona coaches, former student-athletes react to Wildcats' move to Big 12

  • Updated
  • 0
First Arizona FB padded practice

TUCSON (KVOA) - The news of Arizona leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 has everybody talking. 

It's the latest shift in the college athletics landscape. Mega-conferences are quickly forming, while the Pac-12 is left with just four teams. 

There is plenty of mixed reaction to the news. 

The news of Arizona leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 has everybody talking.

"I told my guys this, 'you guys are literally living through history'," Head Football Coach Jedd Fisch said.

Not only are Arizona student-athletes living through history, but they're also a key part of it. The U of A is joining the soon-to-be 16-school Big 12 in 2024.

Arizona joins Big 12

"I love the fact we're sitting in a position where everything is going to be better for the athletes," Coach Fisch said.

The move provides financial stability for the Wildcats after the Pac-12 couldn't get a media rights deal done. It also provides more exposure, with games being played on ESPN and Fox. 

Oro Valley Native and Former U of A Linebacker Jake Fischer expressed excitement about the move. 

The move applies to all sports, not just football. 

Arizona Women's Soccer Coach Becca Moros posted on twitter saying she's "excited for new beginnings."

Similarly, Men's Tennis Coach Clancy Shields wrote, "Moving forward, embracing change."

However, not everyone is thrilled with the Wildcats leaving behind 45 years of history in the Pac-12. 

Former Canyon Del Oro and Arizona standout pitcher Kenzie Fowler Quinn said she "feels numb" and needs time for the decision to sink in. 

Justice Summerset, a Marana native and 2021 Pac-12 Champion in high jump, echoed Fowler Quinn. He said it's a "sad day for tradition and the history of the Pac-12."

Current athletes at other schools like Arizona State and Oregon also shared concerns of what the changes will mean for athletes' well-being. 

ASU Catcher Shannon Cunningham posted on Twitter, saying "I chose to play in the Pac-12 because of the ability to play close to home and in front of family."

Travel seems to be one of the bigger concerns. The Sun Devils and Wildcats will travel as far away as West Virginia (2,107 miles from the U of A) and University of Central Florida (2,039 miles). Right now, Washington is the furthest conference foe, 1,539 miles from campus. It's a new reality for Arizona and college athletics as a whole. 

