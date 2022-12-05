Arizona Bowl 8 welcomes back Wyoming to face Ohio

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Welcome back Cowboys.
Wyoming will be making a second appearance at the Barstool Arizona Bowl when they arrive in Tucson later this month to take on the Ohio Bobcats at Arizona Stadium.
It'll be the first time Ohio has played in the game.
The Bobcats (9-4) won the East Division of the Mid-American Conference but lost to West champion Toledo 17-7 in the conference's championship game.
OU is the third MAC team to qualify for the Arizona Bowl since the conference aligned with the annual game. Ball State beat San Jose State 34-13 in the 2020 game that was played in front of no fans due to the Pandemic. The 2021 game was felled entirely by COVID-19 when Boise State had to withdraw due to multiple case within their program. MAC qualifier Central Michigan ended up shuttling down to El Paso and playing in the Sun Bowl as a replacement for Miami (FL) who had withdrawn due to COVID-19 issues.
The Cowboys (7-5) finished second this season in the Mountain West's Mountain Division behind Boise State. Wyoming beat Georgia State 38-17 in the 2019 Arizona Bowl. The Offensive MVP of that game was Cowboys running back Xazavian Valladay (295 All Purpose yards), who later transferred to Arizona State and played in this past season's Territorial Cup game in Tucson for the Sun Devils against UA.
The 2022 game will be the second Arizona Bowl for the game's organizers in partnership with Barstool Sports. The game will be broadcast digitally through Barstool.tv.
The Arizona Bowl, which is one of few bowl games that pits two Group of 5 conference teams, was initially a game setup between the Mountain West Conference and Conference USA. The first game though ended up featuring two teams from the Mountain West after neither Conference USA nor secondary bowl tie-in the Sun Belt Conference could provide a six-win team for the contest.
The Sun Belt replaced Conference USA as a conference partner in 2016. The Mid-American Conference replaced the Sun Belt in 2020. Seven of the Mountain West's 12 schools have qualified to play in the Arizona Bowl since the game was established in 2015.
Tickets for this year's game on Friday, December 30 can be found at this LINK.
PREVIOUS ARIZONA BOWL GAMES
- (2015) Nevada 28, Colorado State 23
- (2016) Air Force 45, South Alabama 21
- (2017) New Mexico St. 26, Utah St, 20 (OT)
- (2018) Nevada 16, Arkansas St. 13 (OT)
- (2019) Wyoming 38, Georgia St. 17
- (2020) Ball St. 34, San Jose St. 13
- (2021) Central Michigan vs. Boise St. (cancelled due COVID-19 with the Broncos program)
