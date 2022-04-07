Arizona Board of Regents approves tuition, fees for 2022-2023 academic school year

TUCSON (KVOA) - According to the Arizona Board of Regents, most continuing students at the University of Arizona will see no tuition increases. However, some changes are on the way.
Tuition will go up two percent for incoming resident undergraduate students, resident undergraduate students not in the guaranteed program and graduate resident students.
New non-resident undergrad students and continuing non-resident undergraduate students who are not in the guaranteed program will see a 5.6 percent increase. There will be no change in the non-resident graduate tuition rate.
News 4 Tucson spoke with some students who said the cost of tuition is not the only issue.
"I have to pay so much more for housing, especially next year because I'm going to live off campus," said Caley Brown. "Even the dorms are expensive too."
Other students said they are doing what they can to stay in school.
"I still struggle with tuition and I'm in-state," said Mason Martinez. "I'm even taking off this semester to be able to pay for my tuition now."
The Arizona Board of Regents also said three mandatory fees will be increasing. Health and Recreation, Students Services and the Arizona Financial Aid Trust Fund.