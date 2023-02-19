Arizona bills would criminalize homelessness

TUCSON (KVOA) - Several bills have been introduced in the Arizona legislature that would criminalize homelessness.
Senate bill 1413, sponsored by Tucson Republican Senator Justine Wadsack passed the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. Under Senate Bill 1413, people camping on private property could be charged with trespassing.
Drug users could also face charges. "Then where are they going to put us," said Dutchess, who is experiencing homelessness. "You can't take everyone to jail, jail is already crowded."
"The problems are not going to go away with sweeping efforts of moving them from one place to another," said Michael Champion, who also lives on the streets.
Another bill would prevent people from standing on a traffic median, or island, that is less than 10 feet wide.
"I don't know that it would be enforceable, to begin with. I don't if you could even legally enforce it," said Dan Ranieri, Chief Executive Officer at La Frontera Arizona.
Pastor Jon McLane works with homeless veterans. In fact, he used to be one. His organization, the Veteran Rescue Mission, helps move veterans off the streets and into tiny homes.
He says these laws are nothing new.
"It's the same laws that we've been fighting against or helping revise for years," McLane said.
The city of Tucson already has a homeless encampment protocol that assesses camps and their potential hazards. Tier 3 camps are camps that have been determined to be health and safety hazards. "If it does meet that Tier 3 status they are the camp does need to be removed."
Tucsonans who spoke with News 4 Tucson did not support the bills.
"Homeless people are also people. You can't treat them like vermin because they're human just like you or me. You're a lot closer to being homeless than being a millionaire," said Haley Bender.
"It's kind of delusional to think that we would be pushing humans out of a space they created for themselves being that they have nothing left to actually have in this world," Michael Whitley said.
McLane says it's time to look at other ways to help the homeless community. "I think a lot of municipalities are already seeing they need to look into alternative solutions because doing the same thing we've been doing for the past 40 years isn't getting us anywhere."
