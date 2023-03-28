Arizona bettors' wager over half a billion dollars

PHOENIX, Ariz (KVOA) – Bettors in Arizona wagered over $591 million on sports in January of 2023, according to a new report by the Arizona Department of Gaming.
“We saw another substantial month of sports betting in Arizona to kick off 2023, with nearly $600 million wagered during January,” said Jackie Johnson, Director, ADG. “I look forward to monitoring how wagering progresses throughout the rest of the year.”
Event wagering privilege fees totaled over $2.8 million in the month, resulting in over $37 million in privilege fees collected by the state since the start of legal operations.
Fantasy sports had a new record of approximately $8.8 million in collected in-state entry fees and over $80 thousand in privilege fees collected by the state.
