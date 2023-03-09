 Skip to main content
Arizona Basketball Today: Pac-12 Quarterfinals (Stanford)

The Wildcats open play in Las Vegas against one of the teams that handed them a loss this season

  • Updated
  • 0

PREVIEW: For the first time since Tommy Lloyd called out his bad defense in a loss to ASU, UA's Azuolas Tubelis talked improvement

GAME INFO

  • Stanford Cardinal (14-18, 7-13) vs. No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (25-6, 14-6)
  • T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 7 p.m. MST
  • TV: Pac-12 Network; RADIO: Wildcats Radio 1290/K-HIT 107.5
  • LINE: Arizona -9; over/under is 154.5 (Fanduel Sportsbook)

BOTTOM LINE

The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats play the Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Wildcats are 14-6 against Pac-12 opponents and 11-0 in non-conference play. Arizona is second in college basketball with 19 assists per game. Kerr Kriisa leads the Wildcats averaging 5.

The Cardinal are 7-13 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Stanford defeated then No. 4 Arizona 88-79 in February 11. The victory for the Cardinal snapped an 11-game home losing streak at home to UA that had dated back to 2009.

Logo UA vs. Stanford

TOP PERFORMERS

Azuolas Tubelis is shooting 58% and averaging 20 points for the Wildcats. Courtney Ramey is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Spencer Jones averages 2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 14 points while shooting 39% from beyond the arc. Brandon Angel is shooting 65% and averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 85 points, 33 rebounds, 20 assists, 6 steals and 2 blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 72 points, 31 rebounds, 17 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocks per game while shooting 47% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

David Kelly contributed to this story.

