Arizona Basketball Today: Pac-12 Quarterfinals (Stanford)

GAME INFO
- Stanford Cardinal (14-18, 7-13) vs. No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (25-6, 14-6)
- T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 7 p.m. MST
- TV: Pac-12 Network; RADIO: Wildcats Radio 1290/K-HIT 107.5
- LINE: Arizona -9; over/under is 154.5 (Fanduel Sportsbook)
BOTTOM LINE
The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats play the Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12 Tournament.
The Wildcats are 14-6 against Pac-12 opponents and 11-0 in non-conference play. Arizona is second in college basketball with 19 assists per game. Kerr Kriisa leads the Wildcats averaging 5.
The Cardinal are 7-13 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.
Stanford defeated then No. 4 Arizona 88-79 in February 11. The victory for the Cardinal snapped an 11-game home losing streak at home to UA that had dated back to 2009.
TOP PERFORMERS
Azuolas Tubelis is shooting 58% and averaging 20 points for the Wildcats. Courtney Ramey is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.
Spencer Jones averages 2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 14 points while shooting 39% from beyond the arc. Brandon Angel is shooting 65% and averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Stanford.
LAST 10 GAMES
Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 85 points, 33 rebounds, 20 assists, 6 steals and 2 blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73 points per game.
Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 72 points, 31 rebounds, 17 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocks per game while shooting 47% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72 points.