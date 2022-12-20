 Skip to main content
Arizona Basketball Today: Montana State

UA didn't get any points from their bench in a win over No. 6 Tennessee but there were effort plays that helped the Cats in the victory.

TUCSON -- No. 5 Arizona plays the first of their final two non-conference games this week on Tuesday night when they welcome the Montana State Bobcats to McKale Center.

GAME INFO:

  • GAME: Montana State Bobcats (7-5) at Arizona Wildcats (10-1, 1-1 Pac-12)
  • PLACE: McKale Center (Tucson, Arizona), 6:30 p.m. MST
  • BROADCAST: Pac-12 Network (TV), Wildcats 1290 (Radio)
  • LINE: Arizona by 21. Over/Under: 156.5 (Caesar's Sportsbook)
  • SERIES: Tied 1-1 (1939 and 1981)

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on the No. 9 Arizona Wildcats after Great Osobor scored 23 points in Montana State's 144-59 win against the Northwest Indian Eagles.

The Wildcats are 6-0 on their home court. Arizona is second in college basketball with 30.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 7.0.

The Bobcats are 3-2 on the road. Montana State averages 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

Montana State Bobcats

This is the 1st meeting between UA and MSU since 1981.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Ramey averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 20.1 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Raequan Battle averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 87.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

