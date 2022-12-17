Arizona Basketball Today: #6 Tennessee

TUCSON (AP) -- Arizona will be looking for a fourth win this season over a ranked opponent when the Wildcats welcome No. 6 Tennessee to Tucson.
GAME INFO:
- GAME: Tennessee Volunteers (9-1) at Arizona Wildcats (9-1, 1-1 Pac-12)
- PLACE: McKale Center (Tucson, AZ)
- TIME: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. MST
- BROADCAST: ESPN2 (TV), Wildcats Radio 1290 (Radio)
- LINE: Arizona -3.5; over/under is 148.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)
BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona hosts the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 20 points in Arizona's 99-61 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.
The Wildcats are 5-0 in home games. Arizona is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.
The Volunteers play their first true road game after going 9-1 with a 4-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Tennessee is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tubelis is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 18.1 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 74.7% for Arizona.
Julian Phillips is averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Volunteers. Tyreke Key is averaging 11.2 points for Tennessee.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.