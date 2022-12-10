 Skip to main content
Arizona Basketball Today: #14 Indiana

GAME INFO:

  • Arizona Wildcats (7-1, 1-1 Pac-12) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten)
  • Las Vegas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. MST
  • TV: FOX, Radio: Wildcats 1290

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers take on the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Hoosiers are 7-0 in non-conference play. Indiana averages 17.7 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Xavier Johnson with 4.6.

he Wildcats are 6-0 in non-conference play. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 45.3 points per game in the paint led by Oumar Ballo averaging 14.8.

This is the 1st meeting between Arizona and Indiana in men's basketball, the 10th and 11th all-time winningest programs

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller Kopp averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 48.7% from beyond the arc. Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 67.5% and averaging 17.5 points for Indiana.

Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ballo is averaging 19.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and two blocks for Arizona.

