Arizona Basketball Today: #14 Indiana

GAME INFO:
- Arizona Wildcats (7-1, 1-1 Pac-12) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten)
- Las Vegas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. MST
- TV: FOX, Radio: Wildcats 1290
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers take on the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Hoosiers are 7-0 in non-conference play. Indiana averages 17.7 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Xavier Johnson with 4.6.
he Wildcats are 6-0 in non-conference play. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 45.3 points per game in the paint led by Oumar Ballo averaging 14.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miller Kopp averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 48.7% from beyond the arc. Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 67.5% and averaging 17.5 points for Indiana.
Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ballo is averaging 19.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and two blocks for Arizona.
