Arizona Basketball Alum Sam Thomas hosts 2nd annual kids camp

TUCSON (KVOA) - It has been over a year since former U of A Forward Sam Thomas suited up for the Wildcats, but she continues to leave her mark on the Tucson community.
Thomas hosted her 2nd annual Sam Thomas Hoop Group camp Saturday.
Dozens of kids ages six to 18 packed the Tucson Jewish Community Center gym across three different sessions. The young hoopers worked on their shooting, dribbling and agility skills, while learning from one of the best.
Thomas left Arizona ranked Top 10 in program history in several categories, including scoring, three-point percentage and blocks. She most recently played for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA.
News 4 Tucson caught up with Thomas at her camp. She said she's honored to give back to a city that has meant so much to her.
"I didn't grow up here but I feel like I did being here for five years," she said. "It has been a community that welcomed me, gave me a home away from home. I'm hoping I can give back to the kids. They've supported me so much so I want to support them. Give them a resource to help them play at the next level."
In addition to practicing their skills on the court, kids participated in a Q&A, autograph session and giveaways.
Thomas said she loves staying rooted in Tucson and hopes to continue the camp for years to come.
