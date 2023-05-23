Arizona Baseball looks to take advantage of new tournament format

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona kicks off play at the 2023 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament on Tuesday morning (10 a.m.) with a matchup against in-state rival Arizona State.
The Wildcats (30-23, 12-18) are the 8th seed. The Sun Devils (31-22, 16-13) are seeded 5th. ASU swept the season series in Tempe from Arizona. UA won the non-conference game in Tucson 20-0.
The Pac-12 Tournament changed formats this year, opting for pod play the first three days with semifinals scheduled for Friday, May 26 and the championship game slated for Saturday, May 27. After every team has played two games the three pod winners, along with one wild card, will advance to the semifinal round.
Aiden May (4-2, 7.12 ERA) will get the start for Arizona.
UA is in Pool B and will play 2nd seed Oregon State on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
