Arizona Baseball looks for new life in Scottsdale

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Is Arizona Baseball on the same bubble that Arizona Softball found itself on just a few weeks ago?
That might be the case as the Wildcats (35-21, 16-14) enter the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament this week as the No. 5 seed.
UA will face 4th seed Oregon on Wednesday in the first game at Scottsdale Stadium at 9 a.m. The Ducks just finished sweeping the Wildcats this past weekend in Eugene to close the regular season.
Dawson Netz will start for UA against Oregon in what head coach Chip Hale says will be a bullpen game for the Wildcats.
Arizona's RPI is currently No. 38 according to D1 Baseball. The Wildcats' softball team had an RPI of 42 and got into the post-season. Most tournament projections have the Wildcats currently in the field of 64. A win or two in Scottsdale would go along way to solidifying UA's post-season standing in their first season under Hale.
The Wildcats have been up and down this season. They went 5-1 against Stanford and Oregon State, the teams that finished first and second in the conference while going 2-4 against Utah and USC, the two teams that finished at the bottom of the conference.
The Utes and Trojans won't be in Scottsdale this weekend and neither will Washington State. The Pac-12 Tournament is an eight-team double-elimination event that will feature two four-team pods.
The winners of the two four-team pods will play in a single-game championship on Sunday.
UA and ASU are in the same pod so a 5th meeting could be possible to decide this year's Territorial Cup Series point. The Wildcats and Sun Devils split their four regular season meetings.
Pac-12 Baseball Tournament schedule (All games, except the Final, will air on Pac-12 Network)
Wednesday (All times MST)
- Game 1: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 4 Oregon, 9 a.m. MST
- Game 2: No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 ASU, 45 minutes after Game 1 ends
- Game 3: No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 6 Cal, approx. 4:45 p.m. MST
- Game 4: No. 2 Oregon State vs. No. 7 Washington, 45 minutes after Game 3 ends
Thursday
- Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 9 a.m.
- Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 45 minutes after Game 5 ends
- Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, approx. 4:45 p.m.
- Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 45 minutes after Game 7 ends
Friday
- Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 3 p.m.
- Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 45 minutes after Game 9 ends
Saturday
- Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 9 a.m.
- Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 45 minutes after Game 11 ends
- Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, approx. 4:45 p.m.
- Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, approx 4:45 p.m. or 45 minutes after Game 13
Sunday
- Game 15: championship, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
