Arizona authorities make multiple arrests after high speed chase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop a car for multiple moving violations westbound I-10 in Marana on Tuesday morning.
AZDPS says the driver failed to stop, and troopers started a pursuit. During the pursuit, a trooper deployed a spike strip, which the car ran over.
AZDPS says after losing a tire the driver intentionally drove the vehicle through the right-of-way fence near milepost 246 on I-10. The driver and five other occupants fled from the scene.
AZDPS and Marana Police Department arrested five people including the driver, 45-year-old Michael Martinez. One other person is believed to be still outstanding.
AZDPS contacted US Customs and Border Protection to take custody of each person.
Martinez will be booked into a federal facility due to previous unlawful incidents with USBP according to AZDPS.
