Arizona Attorney General declares 1901 abortion ban law back in effect

TUCSON (KVOA) — In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said with Roe V. Wade now overturned, the Arizona state law dating back to 1901 banning abortion except in cases where the mother's life is at risk, is back in effect more than 120 years later.
The pre-statehood law says any person in Arizona who helps a pregnant woman get an abortion could face two to five years in prison.
Arizona Attorney General says the 1901 law that bans abortion in all cases except to save the life of the mother is now in effect. @KVOA #RoeOverturned https://t.co/IA29oEYjWy— Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) June 29, 2022
Attorney General Brnovich argues that law that was enacted at the turn of the 20th century will not be repealed by a 15-week abortion ban set to take effect this fall statewide. Senate Bill 1164 was passed by the state legislature on a party line vote this spring and signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey.
"That's his statement, that's his view," University of Arizona Professor Barbara Atwood said. "That doesn't bring about a change in the law."
Atwood is a highly respected legal expert on abortion rights in Arizona.
Brnovich said Wednesday he will go to court to lift the injunction on the old 1901 abortion ban in an effort to revive it in 2022 and discard the new law.
Atwood knows that will be challenged in court.
This adds the newest wrinkle to a half century debate with such emotion on both sides.
"It just seems like women's rights are non-existent," Pima County Democratic Party Chair Bonnie Heidler said. "That's how it feels. It feels like we don't have a choice about our own bodies. We don't have a choice at this point."
"Life is sacred from the moment of conception," Pro-Life supporter, Claire Aragon said. "15 weeks, 15 days, they're still the same human being. nothing is going to change, it's just time and growth."
Atwood does not know how this is going to play out.
"I honestly don't know at all what a court is going to do with this," she said. "We're in unprecedented times here."
Atwood said these unprecedented times are leading to chaos and uncertainty across the nation.
"I honestly don't know," Atwood said. "The majority of the Supreme Court that voted in Dobbs to overturn Roe and Casey. I don't know if they understood the cataclysmic impact that decisIon would have."