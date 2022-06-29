Arizona Attorney General: 1901 law that bans most abortions back in effect

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said most abortions are now illegal in Arizona after his office concluded Wednesday that a 1901 abortion ban was placed back in effect when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last Friday.

Since the Supreme Court ruled to end constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years, Arizona lawmakers have been scrambling to make sense of how Arizona would govern abortions.

In 1901, Arizona implemented a territorial-era law that prohibits all abortions from being performed, excluding miscarriage procedures done to save the life of the mother.

"A person who provides, supplies or administers to a pregnant woman, or procures such woman to take any medicine, drugs or substance, or uses or employs any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of such woman, unless it is necessary to save her life, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not less than two years nor more than five years," ARS 13-3603 reads.

However, when the U.S. Supreme Court decided that the U.S. Constitution protects a woman's right to abortion in its Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973, ARS 13-3603 was declared unconstitutional.

Throughout the years, Arizona lawmakers moved to stricken the state's abortion laws, making it illegal to perform an abortion after the fetus was viable, which is typically between 24 and 28 weeks after gestation. In March, Gov. Doug Ducey signed SB-1164 into law, banning abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in a medical emergency.

On Wednesday, Brnovich weighed in on the topic in relation to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Our office has concluded the Arizona Legislature has made its intentions clear regarding abortion laws. ARS 13-3603 is back in effect and will not be repealed in 90 days by SB-1164," Brnovich said. "We will soon be asking the court to vacate the injunction, which was put in place following Roe v. Wade in light of the Dobbs decision earlier this month."

Arizona clinics have been already phasing out its abortion procedures since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Planned Parenthood of Arizona moved to suspend all its abortion services due to the "complex legal landscape" in the Grand Canyon State.

In preparation for the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson city council voted June 7 to approve a resolution that gives women access to the full spectrum of healthcare, including abortion services.

The resolution also directs Tucson Police Department to revise its general order reflecting that no physical arrests can be made under the 1901 anti-abortion law.

Pro-Choice advocates in Arizona are working to codify reproductive rights with a constitutional amendment in the state of Arizona and ensure the ability to get an abortion is not based on a number of weeks, but a medical decision that stays between a woman and her doctor.

They hope to put a ballot initiative on the topic in the upcoming November election. However, the group needs to collect 356,467 signatures needed by July 7 to get the initiative on the ballot.