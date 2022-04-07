Arizona among states with highest cases of road rage shooting in 2021

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new study shows road rage incidents are way up in Arizona and across the country.
According to a new study, Arizona is one of the worst states in the country when it comes to road rage incidents and shootings.
In fact, Arizona is tied with Texas for the second-highest number of road rage shootings in the U.S. in 2021.
Those numbers come from the Every Town For Gun Safety Support Fund.
They say in 2021, on average, 44 people per month were shot or killed in a road rage incident. Arizona alone accounted for 33 injuries or deaths.
Alberto Gutier is the director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. He says road rage is, and has been, one of his biggest concerns.
He says drivers need to contain their frustrations.
"So they flip you, they give you all kinds of signals, so what?" he said.
Other states with high rates of road rage incidents include Texas, Wisconsin, and New Mexico.