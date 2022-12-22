Arizona agrees to remove shipping containers placed along border

TUCSON (KVOA) - The future of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's prized shipping container border barrier is now clear.
In a stipulation added yesterday for the lawsuit between the State and the federal government, the State agreed to remove all existing shipping containers from federal land by January 4th.
Governor Ducey had spent around $90 million of tax payer money to install containers in Yuma and the Coronado National Forest within Cochise County.
The governor's office declined to do an interview with News 4 Tucson but sent us the following statement:
"For more than a year, the federal government has been touting their effort to resume construction of a permanent border barrier. Finally, after the situation on our border has turned into a full blown crisis, they’ve decided to act. Better late than never. We’re working with the federal government to ensure they can begin construction of this barrier with the urgency this problem demands."
News 4 Tucson asked a spokesperson from Customs and Border Protection if they have plans in place to enhance existing border barriers or build new ones after the containers are removed. They said they would have to gather more information on the matter.
Even though the lawsuit led to the State officially ceasing construction of the shipping container barriers, a group of protesters affiliated with the Center for Biological Diversity had successfully stopped further construction for about two weeks prior.
The Center for Biological Diversity has two lawsuits filed against the State related to environmental concerns.
On Thursday Representative Raul Grijalva issued the following statement about the removal of the containers.
“Building the container wall was an egregious overreach by the state of Arizona and I’m glad to see it’s been ordered to be dismantled. Taxpayers are once again on the hook for the removal of Governor Ducey’s illegal junkyard border wall which never should have been built on federal and Tribal lands in the first place. The remaining shipping containers will have to be dealt with under the new administration and I look forward to working with Governor-elect Hobbs on this issue.”
News 4 Tucson spoke to several people in Tucson about the shipping containers and their impending removal. Opinions on the matter are mixed.
Some people like Julie Patterson believe the effort was a wasteful use of tax payer dollars.
"I thought it was disgraceful and clearly against the law and the forestry department, and anything else, it was just one last rushed act on his way out," Patterson said.
But others like Susan Encinas feel it was necessary to address a growing crisis at the border.
"I think it was an option he had to resort to because we haven't done anything else. I just think it's really unfortunate what's happening and how nothing is being done by either party and you just have millions of people coming across it's really sad what's happening to them," she said.
We asked a spokesperson for Governor Ducey how much it will cost to remove the containers, he said they do not know that yet.