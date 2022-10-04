Arizona abortion restrictions land mother in unexpected fight

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson teenager was denied a refill on a prescription used to treat juvenile arthritis. The drug can also be used to treat ectopic pregnancies.
Kaitlin Preble said last month she received a text from Walgreens saying it denied a refill for methotrexate. This was just days after a Pima County Superior Court Judge lifted an injunction on an 1864 near total abortion ban.
Preble's 14-year old daughter, Emma, has taken the medication for juvenile arthritis for more than six years.
"I was shaking, I was in tears. So many emotions, really. I was upset. I can't believe that this is happening," Preble said.
Preble said she went to Walgreens and was told the refill was denied because her daughter was 14 years old. She said she knew the prescription was denied because of the reinstated ban.
"Because there was a history it should not affect her, whether she's a girl or not. She deserves her medication," Preble said. "This is healthcare."
The pharmacy did fill the prescription 24 hours later.
Preble said her daughter went through seven different medications until they tried methotrexate.
"It effects all of her joints. It's systemic so it also affects her organs," Preble said. "When she has a flare it effects everything, her eyes, her bladder, her esophagus, her intestines, her nerves."
For Emma, it's been a life changer.
"Without the methotrexate, her main treatment medication would be ineffective," said Emma's doctor, Dr. Deborah Jane Power.
Walgreens tells News 4 Tucson their focus is meeting the needs of their patients, but that "New laws in various states require additional steps for dispensing certain prescriptions and apply to all pharmacies, including Walgreens. In these states, our pharmacists work closely with prescribers as needed, to fill lawful, clinically appropriate prescriptions. We provide ongoing training and information to help our pharmacists understand the latest requirements in their area, and with these supports, the expectation is they are empowered to fill these prescriptions."
Walgreens did not refer to the reinstated 1864 law, but Dr. Power said, "The timing, you know the injunction was lifted by the judge on Friday and this happened Monday. Without any other reason than she's 14, she's of reproductive age."
Power also said it's gender discrimination.
"We haven't had any calls on the boys, or our male patients," sand Power.
Power said Walgreens never communicated concerns with her about the prescription. She is also concerned about what this 1864 near total abortion ban means for healthcare, especially for women.
"It also makes me very nervous about the kind of care we're going to be able to provide our patients moving forward. Is this just the beginning of restrictions on how we can treat our patients appropriately," she said.
Preble said she has had to advocate for Emma's healthcare since she was 4 years old.
"I just hope Emma's story lit the match and we can run with the fire," Preble said.
Power said a complaint has been filed with the state pharmacy board.