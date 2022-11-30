Arguments to be presented in on-going legal battle over abortion rights in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Planned Parenthood Arizona and Attorney General Mark Brnovich will present their arguments in the ongoing legal battle over the 1864 near-total ban on abortion in Arizona.
This battle has caught the attention of the entire nation, as the fate of abortion in Arizona is still up in the air.
Currently, abortions are legal in Arizona up to 15 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest. These rules are expected to stay in place until the end of this year. However, the fate of abortion after that is still undecided, placing a lot of pressure on Wednesday's hearing.
Planned Parenthood is fighting to keep abortions legal and accessible in this state, arguing that the Attorney General cannot ignore five decades of laws on the books making this procedure legal.
"The Attorney General is fighting to be able to enforce this antiquated total ban on abortion which is exceedingly cruel and also goes against what the vast majority of Arizonans think and feel about abortion," said Brittany Fonteno with Planned Parenthood Arizona.
However, Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking the court to bring back a near-total abortion ban. Those in support of Brnovich are praying the court will approve this ban with one exception.
"Of course, we're praying the court would rule that the injunction keeping the pre-roe law taking effect would be lifted so we would go back to abortion only being legal in Arizona to save the life of the mother," said Lucy Smith with Pro-Love Tucson.
