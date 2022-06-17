Are you ready for storms?!

We're waking up mostly cloudy with some lingering isolated showers. Clouds will clear and we'll see thunderstorms fire up during the early afternoon. The best chance for storms today will be from Tucson to the south and east. Storms could linger late into the night and potentially into early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow, expect a very active day for most of Southeastern Arizona! Storms will be widespread and could produce heavy rainfall, especially over the mountains and to the east of Tucson so continue to stay storm alert through the weekend.
Lower elevations could pick up anywhere between a tenth of an inch to a half an inch of rain from Eastern Pima County to the west with even higher amounts possible in Cochise County and in the Mountains with over an inch possible!
A system passing by early next week will push moisture eastward so the best chance for daily isolated thunderstorms will be from Tucson to the east starting on Sunday with more of the same through midweek. Thanks to the increase in storm coverage this weekend, temperatures will drop into the 90s for the warmest spots! As coverage decreases early next week, highs will push back above normal to around 104°/105° next Wednesday and Thursday.
- Today: Hot, isolated P.M. storms (20%). High: 104°
- Tonight: Few storms (30%). Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Storms likely (70%). High: 95°