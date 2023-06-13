APTA aims to create safe spaces for all with new DEI initiatives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The American Physical Therapy Association and its Arizona chapter aims to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The APTA says it is increasingly important for everyone to feel safe and welcome in PT clinics and when working with Physical Therapist and PT Assistant teams.
As part of this DEI initiative, APTA’s Arizona chapter is offering continuing education opportunities, public awareness campaigns, and steps to promote diversity in PT professions.
APTA says this chapter is now making “safe space” decals with L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ available for individuals and physical therapy clinics for display.
