April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and local events marking the annual effort to increase awareness of sexual violence and foster support for survivors starts April 5.

“Demand Equity: Sexual Assault Affects Everyone,” is the theme of this year's event. It calls on every individual and community to change ourselves and systems surrounding us to build racial equity and respect.

The event will be open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to wear the color teal to support survivors and to promote awareness and accountability for sexual violence.

Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Adelita Grijalva and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero will be joined by Pima County Attorney Laura Conover and others for an event at the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault, at 1600 N. Country Club Road to launch a month of events as part of TucSAAM 2023.

“I am proud to be a member of a coalition that is dedicated to serving survivors in Pima County,” said Katlyn Monje, Director of the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault. “But if we are being honest, we would all love to be out of the job. Sexual violence happens too often to people of marginalized groups, and if we hope to fulfill our vision that sees a community living free of violence, we must collectively demand equity for all.”

Information about the campaign and upcoming events throughout Sexual Assault Awareness Month can be found at www.tucsaam.com.