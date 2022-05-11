April inflation numbers up over eight percent since April 2021

TUCSON (KVOA) - The April inflation numbers are out and they do not look good. Inflation is up 8.3 percent from the month of April one year ago.
In Tucson, we have not only seen increasing numbers at the pump and the grocery store, but with every other aspect of life, including toy stores.
Autumn Ruhe owns Mildred and Dildred toy store in Tucson.
"There are some vendors that have been affected far more than others it seems like," she said. "It's kind of hard to tell why. There are some things we do not order anymore because we feel like it's just too expensive. We are monitoring and eating some cost right now and looking to phase out products."
When it comes to entertainment, such as toys electronic items, we are seeing the highest spikes because much of their manufacturing is in China and that country saw many stoppages due to the coronavirus.
This is not a huge problem for Ruhe, since most of her products are what she calls "kid powered." However, there are still a few impacts she has faced herself.
"We have had to get a little bit more clever in terms of ordering and finding different, alternatives that would be a better price point for a customer," she said.