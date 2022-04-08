Appeals court upholds Biden's vaccine mandate for federal employees

A federal court of appeals is upholding President Biden's vaccine rule for all federal employees.
In a 2-1 ruling, a 3-judge panel of the 5th circuit court of appeals in New Orleans reversed a lower court's ruling and ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the requirement to be dismissed.
The appellate court found that the federal judge didn't have jurisdiction in the case and those challenging the requirement could have pursued administrative remedies under civil service law.
President Biden issued an executive order nearly seven months ago ordering vaccinations for all executive branch agency employees, with exceptions for those opting out for medical or religious reasons.
If this decision is appealed, the case could go to directly to the Supreme Court.