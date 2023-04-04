APFA holds a nationwide strike Tuesday

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Association of Professional Flight Attendants will be picketing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Tuesday.

The APFA says they are excited to hold an event to demonstrate their unity and determination to fight for the contract they deserve.

The APFA is also looking to fix staffing shortages and pay raises. They say flight attendants have had to deal with harsh schedules everywhere.

The systemwide picket runs from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Tuesday.