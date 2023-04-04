 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

APFA holds a nationwide strike Tuesday

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Association of Professional Flight Attendants will be picketing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Tuesday.

The APFA says they are excited to hold an event to demonstrate their unity and determination to fight for the contract they deserve.

The APFA is also looking to fix staffing shortages and pay raises. They say flight attendants have had to deal with harsh schedules everywhere.

The systemwide picket runs from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

