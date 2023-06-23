Apache Junction authorities looking for 83-year-old vulnerable man

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (KVOA) - Apache Junction Police Department are looking for 83-year-old Monte Jay Montlerth.
Montlerth was last seen at his home, 222 N. Ocotillo Dr., in Apache Junction on Wednesday.
Montlerth is 5’10”, 178 pounds, with gray hair, and hazel eyes.
According to AJPD, Montlerth experiences memory loss and confusion.
Anyone with information can call AJPD at 480-982-8260 or Officer D. Banks at 602-859-5890
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE