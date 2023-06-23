 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE....Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Southeast
Pinal County, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties
below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Apache Junction authorities looking for 83-year-old vulnerable man

Monte Montlerth

Apache Junction Police Department

 By Zachary Jackson

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (KVOA) - Apache Junction Police Department are looking for 83-year-old Monte Jay Montlerth.

Montlerth was last seen at his home, 222 N. Ocotillo Dr., in Apache Junction on Wednesday.

Montlerth is 5’10”, 178 pounds, with gray hair, and hazel eyes.

According to AJPD, Montlerth experiences memory loss and confusion.

Anyone with information can call AJPD at 480-982-8260 or Officer D. Banks at 602-859-5890

