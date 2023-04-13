 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Today.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 18 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Anti-abortion demonstration held on University of Arizona campus

  • Updated
  • 0
University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - On Wednesday an anti-abortion demonstration was set up on the University of Arizona campus mall.

The student organization College Republicans sponsored the demonstration which featured graphic images of what they claim are abortions as well as Nazi imagery and images from the Holocaust.

The demonstration also compared abortion to global genocides and hate crimes.

According to an Instagram post the University of Arizona approved the demonstration saying it falls under freedom of speech. News 4 Tucson has reached out for comments.

The organization Feminists Organized to Resist, Create, and Empower (FORCE) plans to hold a response demonstration today at 11 p.m. on the University of Arizona campus.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE