Anti-abortion demonstration held on University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - On Wednesday an anti-abortion demonstration was set up on the University of Arizona campus mall.
The student organization College Republicans sponsored the demonstration which featured graphic images of what they claim are abortions as well as Nazi imagery and images from the Holocaust.
The demonstration also compared abortion to global genocides and hate crimes.
According to an Instagram post the University of Arizona approved the demonstration saying it falls under freedom of speech. News 4 Tucson has reached out for comments.
The organization Feminists Organized to Resist, Create, and Empower (FORCE) plans to hold a response demonstration today at 11 p.m. on the University of Arizona campus.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE