A system passing by to the north will continue to impact us through midweek bringing breezy to windy conditions. There is another Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of Southeast Arizona today. Remember, one less spark means one less wildfire!
It will be another windy day and the biggest concern will be fire danger. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 11 AM to 7 PM tonight for all of Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County as well as far Eastern Pima and Pinal County. Sustained wind will vary from 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph. Outdoor burning, outdoor target shooting and charcoal grills are prohibited. Make sure you also properly dispose of cigarettes and that no chains are dragging from your vehicle. Southeastern Arizona is under a moderate to severe drought and the air will be very dry. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire
The wind will back off slightly tomorrow before picking up again on Wednesday as this system finally begins to pass. By Thursday, the wind will be lighter and temperatures will drop into the mid 80s for the warmest spots.
A ridge of high pressure will begin to build as we work our way towards the weekend and this will warm our temperatures up to the low 100s. The hottest temperatures of the year so far are in the forecast so remember to drink plenty of water and limit any strenuous activities outdoors.
- Today: Windy, sunny and warm. High: 91°
- Tonight: Mild and clear. Low: 56°
- Tomorrow: Breezy, warm and sunny. High: 95°