Another windy day on tap!

It will be another windy day across Southeastern Arizona with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. Secure loose objects, lookout for blowing dust and remember one less spark means one less wildfire!
Another Red Flag Warning will go into effect to the south and east of Tucson including the Sky Islands, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee Counties. Far Eastern Pima and Pinal County are included as well. Gusts could climb up to 40 mph at times and that combined with low humidity means that any fire that starts, will spread rapidly. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire! Another threat will be blowing dust across parts of Southeastern Arizona so be aware if you're traveling along I-10 through Pima, Pinal or Cochise County.
Highs will push into the low 100s for the hottest spots today and the stretch of triple digit heat will last through next week! This weekend is shaping up to be the hottest weekend of the year so far with highs climbing to around 102 and 103! If you have any outdoor plans, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
- Today: Windy and hot. High: 100°
- Tonight: Cool and mostly clear. Low: 66°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, windy and hot. High: 102°