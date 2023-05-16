Scattered to widespread storms are on tap this afternoon, impacting a good portion of Southeastern Arizona! Stay storm alert!
Moisture continues to flow into Arizona bringing an opportunity for storms each afternoon and evening! We'll have another round of storms today, especially after 12 PM. Impacts include strong, gusty wind from thunderstorms, blowing dust, small hail, and lightning. A couple of severe storms can't be completely ruled out! Be sure to listen out for thunder if you have any outdoor plans. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!
Scattered storms will continue to develop each afternoon through Thursday before drier air begins to push in towards the end of the work week. For most, rain totals will be light with trace amounts to 0.10" in Tucson and up around 0.25" to 0.30" to the east.
Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s today and low 90s tomorrow through the beginning of the weekend. As moisture gradually decreases, temperatures will begin to rise again.
- Today: PM storms (50%). High: 94°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool (30%). Low: 64°
- Tomorrow: Few PM storms (30%). High: 91°