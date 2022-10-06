Another round of storms!

It was another active day for parts of Southeastern Arizona and we're not done yet! Activity should pick up even more especially tomorrow and Saturday as an area of low pressure influences the area. Continue to stay storm alert!
Busy afternoon and evening for some and rainfall amounts ranged anywhere from 0.10" to 0.75" to even over an inch again in spots! Best chance for storms will be from Tucson to the south and east with storms lasting in the evening. Biggest threats will be heavy rainfall, small hail and damaging gusty wind where strong storms develop.
Moisture will linger the rest of the week thanks to a low pressure system hanging around the area so we'll continue to have daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms through the weekend. This system will push through the state on Friday and/or Saturday, making those days the most active with scattered to widespread storms!
Temperatures will only warm into the upper 80s for the warmest spots this afternoon and will continue to drop each day. By the weekend, highs will only warm into the low 80s with lows in the 50s and low 60s!
- Today: A few thunderstorms, otherwise mostly sunny (30%). High: 87°
- Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 64°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM thunderstorms (40%). High: 84°