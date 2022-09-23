Another round of storms this afternoon...

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected feeding into the Vamori Wash. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1020 PM MST, Heavy runoff from earlier thunderstorms along with elevated flow from previous days still in the Vamori Wash is expected to cause additional rises, with flooding possible. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Vamori Wash. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Santa Cruz and Kupk. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&