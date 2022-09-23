Another round of storms this afternoon...

Coverage will be similar to yesterday with isolated to scattered storms on tap. Flooding and flash flooding continue to be the main threats so stay storm alert!
Another warm and muggy start with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Thunderstorms will begin to develop during the early afternoon and the best chance will be from Tucson to the south and east and in the mountains.
The biggest threats will be flash flooding, damaging wind and small hail where stronger storms develop. Vulnerable spots like burn scars, areas that have already seen heavy rain or flood prone areas will be most susceptible to flash flooding. Remember to always turn around when you encounter a flooded roadway or wash.
By the weekend, most of us will dry out with the exception of the White Mountains and along the International Border. Highs will push into the upper 90s thanks to high pressure building in but, as of now, we're staying below the triple digit mark!
- Today: Scattered showers and storms (30%). High: 97°
- Tonight: Scattered showers and storms (30%). Low: 72°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm (10%). High: 98°