...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected feeding into the Vamori Wash.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1015 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from
earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1020 PM MST, Heavy runoff from earlier thunderstorms along
with elevated flow from previous days still in the Vamori
Wash is expected to cause additional rises, with flooding
possible.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Vamori Wash.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz and Kupk.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Another round of storms this afternoon...

Coverage will be similar to yesterday with isolated to scattered storms on tap. Flooding and flash flooding continue to be the main threats so stay storm alert!

Today's Forecast

Another warm and muggy start with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Thunderstorms will begin to develop during the early afternoon and the best chance will be from Tucson to the south and east and in the mountains.

The biggest threats will be flash flooding, damaging wind and small hail where stronger storms develop. Vulnerable spots like burn scars, areas that have already seen heavy rain or flood prone areas will be most susceptible to flash flooding. Remember to always turn around when you encounter a flooded roadway or wash.

By the weekend, most of us will dry out with the exception of the White Mountains and along the International Border. Highs will push into the upper 90s thanks to high pressure building in but, as of now, we're staying below the triple digit mark!

  • Today: Scattered showers and storms (30%). High: 97°
  • Tonight: Scattered showers and storms (30%). Low: 72°
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm (10%). High: 98°

