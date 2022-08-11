Another round later today!

Waking up active for parts of Southeastern Arizona but storms are weakening as they move northwest. The biggest threat will be minor flooding in low-lying spots and wet roads for the morning commute.
It was another active afternoon and evening yesterday and we're still seeing a few showers and isolated storms this morning. We should dry out by early to mid morning but the atmosphere will need some time to recover. We still have plenty of moisture to work with later this afternoon and evening so expect another round of scattered to widespread showers and storms, which could linger into early tomorrow morning again.
Biggest threats continue to be flooding and flash flooding so always remember to turn around, don't drown. Strong to severe storms will also be possible and the biggest threat will be damaging wind!
We'll continue to stay in an active Monsoon pattern through this work week with scattered to widespread storms every single afternoon and evening so continue to stay storm alert!
- Today: Scattered PM storms (50%). High: 99°
- Tonight: Scattered storms then mostly cloudy (50%). Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: PM showers and storms likely (60%). High: 98°