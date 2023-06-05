Another hot day!

Sunday was officially the warmest day of the year! We hit 101° at the Tucson International Airport and we could do it again today…
It had been 35 days since our first 100 degree day and yesterday marked the second! This is the longest stretch on record between our first and second 100° day in Tucson.
After a hot afternoon yesterday, temperatures have fallen into the 50s and 60s this morning. We’re waking up to a clear sky and tons of sunshine is on tap the rest of the day. Highs will rebound back into the low 100s this afternoon and there is a possibility that today could be a degree or two hotter than yesterday!
Remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
A system will impact us over the next couple of days dropping temperatures back below normal and bringing more afternoon breezes, especially tomorrow. Gusts will climb to around 20 to 30 mph across Southeastern Arizona and temperatures will drop into the low to mid 90s the rest of the week.
- Today: Hot and sunny. High: 101°
- Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 64°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 97°