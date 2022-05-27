Another hot day on tap!

More of the same with highs around 104° in the hottest spots then temperatures drop and the wind picks up for Memorial Day Weekend..
Highs will continue to warm into the triple digits this afternoon with temperatures around 104° but not for much longer! A system will pass to the north Memorial Day Weekend and that will drop our temperatures into the mid 90s by Monday. Unfortunately, this system will bring gusty wind starting Saturday through Monday so be extra careful if you plan on doing any outdoor grilling and keep in mind there are several fire restrictions on both state and federal land! Remember, one less spark means one less wildfire.
With the big warm up on tap, always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Today: Hot and sunny. High: 104°
- Tonight: Mild and clear. Low: 64°
- Tomorrow: Breezy and mostly sunny. High: 99°