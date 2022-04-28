Anotha one for the Lancers

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Salpointe Catholic High School is located on East Cooper Street in what is known as Tucson's Samos neighborhood.
The city might just have to rename that stretch of Cooper as "Championship Block".
There's another trophy coming home.
The Lancers beach volleyball team (15-0) swept Flagstaff 5-0 Wednesday night at Casteel High School in Phoenix to win a second consecutive Division II state championship.
It's the fourth title for a Salpointe Catholic girls sports team this school year. Both Soccer and Basketball in the winter won Conference 4A state championships while SCHS' Pomline took home a Division III ring.
And the Lancers might not be done bringing home gold trophies.
Salpointe Catholic's softball team is currently ranked No. 1 and is the odds on favorite to win a fourth consecutive 4A title.
The Lancers since the beginning of the 2016-17 school year have won 17 state championship in girls athletics, led by the soccer team's five titles.
LANCERS GIRLS STATE TITLE (LAST FIVE YEARS)
- (5) SOCCER (2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, 2017)
- (3) VOLLEYBALL (2020, 2017, 2016)
- (3) CROSS COUNTRY (2020, 2018, 2016)
- (3) SOFTBALL (2018, 2019, 2021)
- (1) BASKETBALL (2022)
- (1) SPIRITLINE (2017)
- (1) POMLINE (2022)
