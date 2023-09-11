Annual Tucson Stair Climb Challenge continues the tradition

Tucson, Ariz (KVOA) - Tucson remembers the anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy with this year’s annual 9/11 Tower Challenge.
Sept. 11th 2001 was one of the darkest days in American history. An event that no American could ever forget.
22 years after the catastrophe happened, Tucsonans remembered that day as they climbed over 2,071 steps that represented the treacherous climb firefighter had to make at the World Trade Centers.
The annual Tucson Stair Climb Challenge took place this morning at the Tucson Convention Center to honor the lives of all who had lost their lives on 9/11.
“To bring a group of people together and walk those 2,071 steps to basically say not only never forget, but always remember and to have somebody each year when you walk by the steps and say I’m doing it for the, I’m doing it for family.” said Barrett Baker, Deputy Chief of Operations at the Tucson Fire Department.