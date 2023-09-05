Animal advocate group offering $1,500 reward for information on "missing" HSSA pets

TUCSON (KVOA) - A group of animal advocates tell News 4 Tucson they are now offering a $1,500 reward to anyone who can figure out what happened to a large shipment of small pets in the custody of the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
The group of 318 pets; mostly rabbits, hamsters and Guinea Pigs, were given to HSSA by the San Diego Humane Society on August 7th to help address overcrowding at its facility.
Many animal advocates began questioning what happened to the pets weeks later after seeing no notice of any of them being up for adoption.
People began speculating the animals may have died on the trip, or were given to a lab for testing or maybe are being used as food for reptiles. None of these theories have been backed by firm evidence.
News 4 Tucson asked HSSA's CEO Steve Farley about the concerns, he adamantly denied all of the theories and told us about 250 of the pets were given to a small private shelter in the Phoenix area.
When asked why they aren't releasing the name of that rescue he told us, "The initial reason for them to want privacy was so people didn't dump pets on their doorstep that they couldn't handle now the reason is frankly they're afraid for their families."
The remaining 68 pets he said are currently at their facility in Tucson up for adoption.
News 4 Tucson reached out to several rabbit and small animal rescues in Phoenix, none of them knew where these pets might be and some told us they don't believe there's any small private group capable of intaking so many pets.
Dr. Kelly Paolisso works with rescues in San Diego and questions the story so far from HSSA.
"At the rescue I currently work at we are lucky to get five or six [adopted] a week and San Diego Humane had stated that one of the primary reasons for this transfer was because these animals have sat for a year," she said.
The group offering the reward wants people to email tips to 318missing@gmail.com and claims all tips can be anonymous.
News 4 Tucson can't independently guarantee they will follow through with any of their promises but has no reason to believe they won't honor what is being offered.
San Diego NBC affiliate KNSD interviewed Dr. Gary Weitzman, President of the San Diego Humane Society.
“Our celebration of transporting these animals a few weeks ago changed a lot last week when we had more questions than answers about where the animals ended up,” he said.
Weitzman added, “Those are our kids. We have to know exactly what happened to them, where they are, how they were housed,”
He said he expects to get answers from HSSA and a full accounting of where the animals are by Friday.
News 4 Tucson will continue to update you on this developing story.