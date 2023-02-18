Animal activists call for rodeo boycott

TUCSON (KVOA) - The annual Fiesta De Los Vaqueros opened this weekend. The iconic Tucson event is under fire from animal activists who say the tradition is animal abuse.
"Rodeo animals are forced to perform. They experience severe stress and fear," said Brittany Michelson, an animal welfare advocate with In Defense of Animals (IDEA).
Another activist, Gary Vella, said, "This is just putting them in the ring for kicks." Vella is with SPEAK, or Supporting and Promoting Ethics for the Animal Kingdom.
Animal welfare groups say animals, like this calf shown in a video from the 2019 Tucson Rodeo, are often injured during rodeo events.
"They are routinely shocked to cause them to buck and run out of the shoot," Michelson said electric prods can deliver up to 6000 volts of electricity. One brand even warns against using the prod on horses.
Video was taken at the Tucson Rodeo in 2013 by a group called SHARK - They say it shows the horses being shocked with an electric prod. "It clearly shows not using shock prods sparingly but routinely and intentionally," Vella said, "It's part of traumatizing the animals so when that gate comes open and they pull that cinch trap tight. And the horse or that bull gets that shock they're coming out of there traumatized."
The Tucson Rodeo says the prods are used very sparingly. "They're used in situations where we want to make sure that we protect the animal, the cowboy, and our personnel. And usually, it's when an animal, a large animal, is stalled in the shoot," said Vice Chair of the Tucson Rodeo Committee, Sam Merriman
"That's garbage," said Vella, "We've been hearing that for years. We have videotape that's been taken over two decades to prove that's not the case at all. It's routine. It's part of the show."
"Tradition is no excuse for animal abuse. It's 2023 and it's time to stop these archaic activities that harm animals."
Activists are urging folks to boycott the rodeo this year.