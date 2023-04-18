Ancestral lands to be returned from the City of Tucson to Tohono O’odham Nation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – After a unanimous city council vote, 10.6 acres of ancestral land will begin to be returned to the Tohono O’odham Nation.

“This is a historic day. The Hohokam and Tohono O'odham have been here since time immemorial. This is their land," said Mayor Regina Romero. “It is essential to recognize and correct the historical harm that has been inflicted upon Indigenous peoples, including the Tohono O'odham People.”

Inhabited by the ancestors of the Tohono O’odham and the Hohokam for over 4500 years, the base of Sentinel Peak is considered the birthplace of Tucson. The Spanish even derived the name “Tucson” from a 17th Century O’odham term for their village, ‘S-cuk Son’ meaning “Black Hill or Mountain”.

It’s the priority of Mayor Regina Romero and City Council Member Lane Santa Cruz, to formalize the relationship between the city and the Tohono O’odham Nation by recognizing the nation’s sovereignty and acknowledging their contributions to our shared region.

“There is a reverence owed to this land, a reconciliatory acknowledgement of the desecration, destruction, and erasure perpetrated on our O’odham relatives,” said Council Member Lane Santa Cruz. “This move … is a clear and powerful statement that we are still here. These lands are still sacred.”