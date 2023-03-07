An Arizona woman fell victim to a scam after receiving a pop-up on her computer

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona law enforcement is warning people about a simple scam that can cost the victim thousands of dollars.

Hackers trick people into thinking they have child pornography on their computers and then threaten them unless they pay money.

An Arizona woman lost more than 160 thousand dollars because of this scam.

76-year-old Jean Ullery got a pop-up on her computer with a warning and phone number.

Ullery said the person on the other line said they found child pornography on her computer and unless she paid money, she would go to jail.

"He said you will be put in prison for the rest of your life. I was terrified, you know... I really was. Think before you do something as foolish as I did." said Jean Ullery.

A month later, she's out thousands of dollars. The scammer told her to deposit money into a bitcoin ATM at a local bank.

Her son found out and blocked the number on her phone. It is very unlikely jean can get her money back since it was deposited into a bitcoin ATM.

Police are still investigating.

Police say if you get a similar call, or warning on your computer, call 9-1-1.