American tourist killed in Turks and Caicos

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands -- An American tourist is dead after a gang attack that ended in a shootout with police in Turks and Caicos.
Police say the tourist was in a car with another tourist and three local tour guides returning from an excursion Sunday.
That's when the car was attacked by gang members.
The Arlington, Virginia man and one of the tour guides were killed.
Another American tourist and two other guides inside the car were injured.
Police then intercepted the fleeing gang members, engaging them in a shootout.
It's not clear if any of the suspects were taken into custody.
Police say this violence is linked to drug suppliers and was, "fueled by revenge, turf wars and retribution."