American Red Cross wants to pump up blood donation numbers this summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - There has been a decline in blood donations since last month. The American Red Cross is worried the numbers will only go down.
The American Red Cross says last month they collected 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed to meet the needs of their patients.The decline in donations could put stress on the US blood supplies through the American Red Cross.
A decline in blood donations is common this time of year but you can donate at the following American Red Cross locations in Tucson:
- American Red Cross - Foothills Blood Donation Center
- 7354 North La Cholla Blvd Tucson, AZ 85741-0000
- Phone: 1(800)733-2767
- American Red Cross - Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson
- 7139 East Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
- Phone: 1(800)733-2767
