American Airlines pilots get pay increase

Pilots at two of American Airlines' regional airlines will soon see a massive pay increase.
It will be a 50-percent increase that will take place through the end of August of 2024.
It is the latest sign that airlines are willing to pay more to hopefully end a pilot shortage that has left some travelers with fewer flight options.
The temporary raises will mean that new-hire first officers in their first year of flying at Piedmont Airlines and Envoy Air will be making $90 per hour, that is up from $51 an hour.
For first year captains, the pay will be $146 per hour, up from $78 per hour.
The increase would make the pilots the highest paid of the U.S. Regional airlines.