America adds 428,000 jobs in April

Originally Published: 06 MAY 22 06:37 ET
Updated: 06 MAY 22 08:35 ET
(CNN) -- America's employers added 428,000 jobs in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%.
The days of millions of job gains per month are behind us. That's partly due to the fact that the recovery has come a long way, and partly due to the worker shortage that makes it hard to hire more people.
