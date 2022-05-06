 Skip to main content
America adds 428,000 jobs in April

  • Updated
U.S. jobs

America's job growth is starting to slow. Diners are seen at a restaurant as the indoor mask mandate is reinstated in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 18.

 Hannah Beier/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Originally Published: 06 MAY 22 06:37 ET
Updated: 06 MAY 22 08:35 ET
By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

(CNN) -- America's employers added 428,000 jobs in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%.

The days of millions of job gains per month are behind us. That's partly due to the fact that the recovery has come a long way, and partly due to the worker shortage that makes it hard to hire more people.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

