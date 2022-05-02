 Skip to main content
Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune

  • Updated
By Meleny Gradillas

May 2, 2022 2:19 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon workers at a warehouse on Staten Island overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Monday, dealing a blow to organizers who last month pulled off the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history.

This time around, warehouse workers cast 618 votes — or about 62% — against the union, giving Amazon enough support to fend off a second union win. According to the National Labor Relations Board, which oversees the process, 380 workers — or 38% — voted in favor of the grassroots Amazon Labor Union. About 1,600 workers were eligible to vote.

A union attorney says the group is weighing filing objections to the election.